First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

