First National Financial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

FN stock opened at C$41.70 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$39.19 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

