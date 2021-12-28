Flamingo (FLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.05 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.62 or 0.07931082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.86 or 1.00499549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

