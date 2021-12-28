Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
FLS opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
