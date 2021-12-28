Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

FLS opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

