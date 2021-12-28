FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,751 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

