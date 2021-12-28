Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $484.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 1,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 508.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

