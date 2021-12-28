Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £856.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 965 ($12.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

