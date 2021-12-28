Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.70

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £856.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.29. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 965 ($12.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Focusrite Company Profile
