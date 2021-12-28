ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Receives $38.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

