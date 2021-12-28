Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter.
About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
