Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 200.0% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 85,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forterra by 173.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 194.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

