Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 648 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 37,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.