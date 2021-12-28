Fortress Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

