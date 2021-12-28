Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 12.5% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 10,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 79,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.74. 221,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,678,712. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

