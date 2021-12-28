Fractal Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $128,280.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

