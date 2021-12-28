Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FRG. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRG stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Franchise Group has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

