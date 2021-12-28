Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels."

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $258,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

