Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 4,000 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.71. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,904. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

