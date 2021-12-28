Freemont Management S.A. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,846. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

