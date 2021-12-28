Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $13.39 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 327,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,000. NRG Energy comprises 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of NRG Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 4,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,724. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

