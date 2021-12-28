Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,079 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,652 shares of company stock worth $25,817,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,662. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

