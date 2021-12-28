Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $268.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,018. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $268.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $243.85. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

