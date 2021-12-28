Freemont Management S.A. Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 168.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 208.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

ALK traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.