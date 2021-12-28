Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 2,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

