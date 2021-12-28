Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,871,180 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

