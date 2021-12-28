Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 410,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

