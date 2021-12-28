G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Lock-Up Period To End on December 28th

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:GGGVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 28th. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GGGVU opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

Get G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.