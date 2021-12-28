Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,913,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

