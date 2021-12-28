Gibson Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

GEI stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.75. 52,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,011. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.78 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.40.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

