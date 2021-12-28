Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.72. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309 over the last quarter.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.