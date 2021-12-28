Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $43,049.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

