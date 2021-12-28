Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cadence Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,861 shares during the quarter. Global X Copper Miners ETF makes up 3.8% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA COPX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,595. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

