GoChain Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and $1.41 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000084 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,159,646,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,771,445 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

