goeasy Ltd. (GSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$176.44. 4,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$181.09. goeasy has a one year low of C$91.20 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.88.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

