Goldcoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.33

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and $39,024.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00309866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,789,764 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.