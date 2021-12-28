Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 3.8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.40. Approximately 458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 156,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

