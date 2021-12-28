Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

