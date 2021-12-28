GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Announces — Dividend of $0.53

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from GreenTree Hospitality Group’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.