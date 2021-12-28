H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.70

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $3.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 67,252 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

