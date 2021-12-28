Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.6% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.