Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$61.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$24.35 and a 52 week high of C$49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

