Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Trading 38.5% Higher

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) shot up 38.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.4036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

About Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

