Head-To-Head Review: Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insight Select Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.06%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 215.54 $75.34 million $9.18 1.48

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 10,823.94% -2.83% -2.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 58.7%. SuRo Capital pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Insight Select Income Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

