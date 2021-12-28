Head to Head Review: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) & MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and MIND Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.12%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology -49.29% -717.17% -32.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MIND Technology $21.22 million 1.08 -$20.31 million ($1.11) -1.50

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MIND Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II beats MIND Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd. The company was founded on January 29, 1987 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

