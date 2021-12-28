Head-To-Head Survey: Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Chuy's alerts:

This table compares Chuy’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.90% 13.34% 6.77% Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chuy’s and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus price target of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Chuy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $320.95 million 1.81 -$3.29 million $1.29 22.69 Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.28 $14.91 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chuy’s.

Volatility & Risk

Chuy’s has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chuy’s beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.