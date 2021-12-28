Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.17. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

