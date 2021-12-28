Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,360 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 74,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.51 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80.

