Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.