Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

