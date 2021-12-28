Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.