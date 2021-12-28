Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

