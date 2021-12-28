Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.07 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $142.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $552.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $575.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.