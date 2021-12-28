Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $142.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $552.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $575.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

